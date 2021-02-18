How to Claim Over $80,000 Tax-Free Income by Investing in Dividend Stocks

For stock investors, dividend-paying equities offer an extra stream of income that you can enjoy for years. But what can be even better is how that dividend income will (or won't) impact your tax bill.

When it comes to the IRS, all income is not created equal. So if the idea of earning more money and getting taxed less on it -- or even not taxed at all -- appeals to you, here's a rundown of the rules around dividends that can make that possible.

Unlocking the benefits of dividends

Typically, investors make most of their money in the stock market by selling shares at a profit. But by purchasing shares of dividend-paying stocks, you can get rewarded regularly for holding onto those shares.

Companies pay their investors dividends based on the number of shares they own. If, for example, a company distributes an annual dividend of $2 per share and you own 1,000 shares, you'll qualify for $2,000 in dividends as long as you've met the holding period requirements.