How To Clean Your Credit Cards

As Covid-19 has spread across the globe, cleaning frequently touched items like door knobs, light switches and car handles has become more important than ever. It might not be the first most-touched item, but credit cards are often handled many times a day and, like doorknobs and light switches, they should be sanitized to help prevent the spread of germs.

How to Clean a Credit Card

Even the chips and magnetic strips found on the front and back of cards are designed to be water-resistant. Thankfully, specialty products are not needed to keep a credit card clean.

Many credit cards are made of PVC, a special type of plastic. But not all are: Check with the credit card issuer to find out what material the card is made of. This will likely determine which cleaning product will be most effective and safe for the card. Plastic remains more tolerant to heavy cleaning supplies, while titanium may need special treatment.

Most household cleaning products will do the trick:

Antibacterial wipes

Antibacterial kitchen counter spray

Alcohol-based liquids like isopropyl alcohol

Hand soap

Dish soap