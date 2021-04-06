How To Compare Financial Aid Offers In The Age Of Covid-19

Compare the Right Data

There’s little consistency across award letters. So what you receive from one school may look very different, and even use different terminology, than a letter from another school. For example, some schools may include federal Stafford loans in their packages, while others may refer to the same loans as federal direct loans.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) aimed to alleviate this burden for students by releasing a standardized document that schools could adopt, known as the College Financing Plan. More than 2,000 schools now use it, according to the CFPB. But even if your school doesn’t, it’s helpful to take a look at it for an overview of the elements of a financial aid package. If a school’s letter is unclear to you, you could even input its data into the College Financing Plan to make sure you understand your offer.