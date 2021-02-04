How to Crush Your Retirement Savings Just Like Rob Gronkowski

To save more, you typically have to increase your income or decrease your expenses. But if you're like Gronkowski, you can take on the challenge of doing both to expedite your progress.

In his 2015 book, It's Good to Be Gronk, Gronkowski shares the habits that helped him maintain a sizable nest egg. "Look, to this day, I still haven't touched one dime of my signing bonus money or NFL contract money," the former Patriots tight end wrote. "I live off my marketing money and haven't blown any big bucks on expensive cars, expensive jewelry or tattoos. Heck, I still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school."

Tackle your goals like a pro

Gronkowski saved every dime of the money he received during his NFL career and only touched his endorsement earnings. He landed deals with popular brands such as Nike, Dunkin', Cheerios, Tide, and others that helped to fund his lifestyle.

But if you can't take advantage of all the glamorous endorsement deals that Gronkowski received, don't sweat it. There are perks that everyone can take advantage of at every income level to help them tackle their goals.