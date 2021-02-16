How to Double a $1,400 Stimulus Check With Absolutely No Effort

The S&P 500 consists of just over 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. There are a number of index funds that track the S&P 500, most of which have extremely low expense ratios.

Over the past 50 years, the S&P 500 has provided a 10.9% average annualized return. And anyone who invested in it and left their money alone for at least 20 years has made a profit, regardless of when they first put their money in. So while there's always some risk with investing, the chances of big losses are very small if you invest your stimulus money into a fund tracking the S&P 500 and leave it alone for a while.

Just how long, exactly, would you have to leave your $1,400 invested in order for it to double? If you earn the average 10.9% returns the S&P 500 has historically provided, you could double your $1,400 in 7.27 years.