How to Earn $500 per Month in Passive Income by Investing in Dividend Stocks

Say, for example, you're investing in a stock priced at $100 per share that has an annual dividend yield of 3%. In this scenario, you'll receive $3 in total dividend payments per share (though the timing of the payments will depend on whether the company pays them monthly, quarterly, or once a year).

Let's also say you want to earn $6,000 per year in passive income, or $500 per month. With a $3 annual dividend, you'd need to own 2,000 shares to reach that goal. And if you're paying $100 per share for the stock, you'd need to invest $200,000 total to own 2,000 shares.

Of course, $200,000 is a lot of money. But one of the perks of dividend stocks is that you're able to reinvest the dividends you receive to buy additional shares of the company. Given enough time, these reinvested dividends will add up: the more stock you own, the more you'll earn in dividends, and the more you earn in dividends, the more stock you'll own. This means you won't need to invest $200,000 out of pocket to own $200,000 worth of stock, given you have enough time to let the dividend reinvesting work for you.