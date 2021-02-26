How to Earn an Extra Stream of Income in Your Roth IRA

If you need an incredible incentive that will get you excited about contributing to your retirement account, consider this: An extra stream of income. Retirement accounts like the Roth IRA (individual retirement account) give you a special opportunity to contribute money you've already paid taxes on, invest in assets that can supercharge your portfolio, and benefit from frequent deposits of tax-free income for the rest of your life.

It may sound too good to be true, but a few strategic moves now can make this all possible. Here's the scoop on how you can turn your retirement account into an income-producing asset that can fund your lifestyle.

Go beyond retirement savings

When most people think about retirement, they rarely think beyond the ability to save up a lump sum of money that can provide a comfortable nest egg. Stashing money away for retirement is great, but what's even better is using your money to generate a lifetime of income.