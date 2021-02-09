How to Earn More Than $2 Million Investing in S&P 500 Index Funds

The S&P 500 is one of the best representations of the stock market as a whole. It also has a strong track record and has returned an average of 10% per year since inception.

Like any investment, S&P 500 index funds are vulnerable to market downturns. However, because they follow the market as a whole, they're very likely to recover from even the worst crashes. This makes them fantastic long-term investments because no matter what happens with the market, your money will continue to grow over time.

How much to invest to earn $2 million

Are you're ready to invest in S&P 500 index funds? How much would you actually need to contribute to reach the $2 million mark?

Let's assume you're earning a 10% annual return on your investments and you're beginning to save at age 30. If you were to invest $525 per month, you'd have around $2 million in total savings by age 67.