How to Earn Your First $1,000 in Dividend Income

Design your dream portfolio

Dividends are an incredible source of income because you have the flexibility to create a portfolio that aligns with your goals. If you want to earn $1,000 in the next 90 days, all you have to do is buy a certain number of shares of dividend-paying stocks to make your dividend dreams come true.

First, consider how much money you have or what you plan to allocate toward your investing goals on a consistent basis. Then, determine the dividend yield you would need to receive in order to achieve your income goals. The challenging part for most people is selecting the best mix of high-quality dividend stocks to add to their portfolio.

For starters, take a look at the stocks that have been paying dividends for decades. There's a special class of dividend payers that have increased their dividends to shareholders every year for at least 25 consecutive years. These companies are called Dividend Aristocrats and they have the power to grow your portfolio every year. These stocks are known for giving you an automatic "pay raise" by increasing their annual dividend amount every year.