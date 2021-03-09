How to Enable Mobile Credit Card Alerts for Purchases and Fraud

Another handy use of purchase alerts is to keep track of an authorized user. With a purchase alert, you can keep an eye on your kids’ charges in real time.

Fraud Alerts

Fraud alerts are especially useful for stopping fraudulent charges in their tracks. Usually a user will receive a notification of a suspicious charge as soon as it’s made. Quick action on the user’s part is recommended here: If a charge is confirmed as fraudulent, the credit card company or bank will report the fraud and typically reverse the charge. When applying for cards, keep an eye out for a “$0 Fraud Liability” or similarly worded features that ensure that card holders aren’t responsible for fraud.

How to Set Up Purchase and Fraud Alerts

Setting up alerts should be simple and straightforward on any mobile app. Users can find notification settings either in the app’s settings or in the user’s profile. Below are instructions for setting up purchase and fraud alerts for the three most popular credit card mobile apps.