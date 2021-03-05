How to Establish an Investing Strategy as a Newbie

When you're new to investing, the idea of getting started can be scary and overwhelming. But the very act of opening a brokerage account or retirement plan is a step in the right direction. From there, however, you'll need to develop an investing strategy that works for you, and these key steps will help you get there.

1. Map out your goals

A big part of establishing an investment strategy is understanding what you're investing for. Are you looking to grow long-term wealth for retirement? Are you aiming for a combination of long-term and near-term wealth? Figuring out what you hope to achieve and what your investing timeline looks like will help you get on the right path.

2. Assess your tolerance for risk

Some people can go skydiving without giving it a second thought. For others, taking a regular commercial flight is enough to make them sweaty. Because we're all wired differently, it's important to do an honest assessment of your risk tolerance.