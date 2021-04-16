How to File a Complaint Against Your Bank

If you get wrongly charged a fee or fraud hits your account, you may feel frustrated and impatient with your bank. If you’re not being heard or treated fairly, it might be time to file a complaint. And be assured your actions can help more than just you.

"If multiple people complain about the same issue, hopefully you get a systemic solution,” says Christina Tetreault, manager of financial policy at Consumer Reports, a nonprofit dedicated to consumer advocacy and research.

"Complaints can lead to enforcement actions” against a bank and “point the way for advocates like me... [to] understand what consumer issues are out there,” Tetreault says.

Here are four steps to file a complaint against your bank and what else to know.

1. Work with your bank

When an issue first arises, do your best to work with your bank’s customer support team. If you can’t get a hold of someone, reach out in multiple ways, such as by phone and web-based messaging. Save any written messages and information from phone calls since you might need to reference them later.

“Take detailed notes,” Tetreault says. “When did you call [or message], who did you talk to, what did you say, what did they say?”