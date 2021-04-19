How to Fill In Your Financial Blind Spots

Avoid overconfidence. If you’ve had some success investing in a bull market, for example, you might not be an investing genius. Feedback from a professional may help you decide whether you were smart or just lucky, DiGiovanni says.

Help your children become financially literate. And put guidance in language they understand, Anderson says. He recalls his mother putting money aside in a “rainy-day fund,” which made no sense to him because where they lived, it seldom rained. Help children see how money is relevant, he suggests. Let them see how you make financial decisions, then let them make a few of their own.

Learn as needed

You don’t need to become a walking financial encyclopedia. There are things you may never need to know or that you can learn when they become relevant. Examples include:

Financial consequences of big life changes, such as marriage, divorce, parenthood or retirement.

Refinancing a mortgage.

Rent vs. buy decisions.

Saving for college.

Mandatory retirement withdrawals.

Income tax implications of side jobs.

Don't wait