How to Finally Tackle Tough Money Tasks

Start with your 'why'

“Giving yourself a 10-item to-do list of tasks you won't enjoy is the perfect recipe for procrastination,” Meera Meyer, a financial planner in Boulder, Colorado, said in an email. Meyer has her clients review their financial goals, then consider why an item is on their to-do list in the first place. Cross-checking your goals with your list may inspire you to keep that list short.

This exercise can also help you prioritize the remaining tasks, so you know exactly where to get started.

Divide big tasks into small bites

A big, vague goal is a surefire path to inaction. But when you break that goal down into pieces, it begins to feel doable. Even a tiny step is progress.

“Sometimes, just downloading that initial statement is the jolt you need to get on track,” Meyer said. “A lot of the time, once you've downloaded that statement, you realize that you might as well keep on going through as much of the process as you can.”