How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

5. Include a sanity check

I'm not suggesting that buying dividend stocks will make you go crazy, but it is really easy to get caught up in a company's story and willfully its ignore problems. (It's a human thing, we all do it.) When I'm looking at a company, I always ask if I would want my wife to own this stock if I were dead. That sounds macabre, but my wife isn't interested in investing like I am. So if I'm not around, I'm saddling her with a portfolio full of investments that she may not fully understand. If I filled our portfolio with risky and/or obscure companies, I would be hurting her, not helping her. That's not what I want to do to my wife, so this simple question has actually kept me out of a lot of interesting investments that ended up imploding.