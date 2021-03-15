How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

A balance sheet looks at what a company owns and what it owes. The larger its assets (the stuff it owns) compared to its liabilities (how much it owes), the stronger that balance sheet is. In a pinch, a company can sell its assets to help satisfy its liabilities. In more common situations, lenders look at how strong a company's balance sheet is in determining whether to extend or renew credit.

Things to look for include its cash level (the more the better), its current ratio (the higher, the better), and its debt-to-equity ratio (the lower the better, as long as it's zero or above). In addition, if the company has long-term debt, check when that debt matures. Ideally, you'll want a spread out maturity schedule or any big maturities to be far out in the future.

Check on its dividend history

Although the past is no guarantee of the future, when it comes to dividends, what it has done in the past tells a lot about how committed a company is to rewarding its owners. If a company can consistently raise its dividend while keeping its balance sheet strong and its payout ratio reasonable, that says a lot about both the strength of its business and its commitment to its shareholders.