How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

When looking for a dividend-paying stock, it's good to check that the company is financially healthy. This will let you know if it is set up to survive difficult times and that it can continue to pay out a dividend even when the company faces headwinds.

This information is found on a company's balance sheet, with cash and debt as two key figures. One company well equipped to finance its dividend payout is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft one of only two U.S. companies carrying the highest possible credit rating from the rating agencies. At the end of 2020, it had $132 billion in cash and short-term investments at its disposal and about $60.5 billion in debt. Microsoft's strong balance sheet has allowed it to consistently raise its dividend yearly since it started paying one in 2004.

Alternatively, AT&T (NYSE: T) had $9.7 billion in available cash and short-term investments and over $157 billion of debt on its books. That large debt load came from several acquisitions in recent years as well as investments related to upgrading its telecom network. AT&T still generates plenty of cash each year to finance its operations, but it's notable that the board of directors has not increased the dividend yet this year (which it normally does by now), and only kept the rate steady.