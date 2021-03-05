How To Freeze Your Credit

After customers successfully freeze credit, credit reports become inaccessible with a few exceptions. Consumers can still access their own records and so can their current creditors and debt collectors. Marketers would still see customers’ credit reports for promotional reasons and in certain circumstances, government and child support agencies would also have access.

It’s also important to remember that if a customer plans to apply for credit and a security freeze remains on their credit reports, the freeze will need to be lifted before applying, either temporarily or permanently, to ensure the lender or card issuer can view the reports during the credit check. Until the freeze is lifted, it will remain impossible for customers to be approved for credit.

To unfreeze credit, a customer should simply contact the three bureaus listed above either by phone or online as they did when freezing credit. Temporarily unfreezing the credit for a set amount of time can be done if customers need to apply for a credit card, mortgage, loan or other financial product. Remembering to lift the freeze can be obnoxious, but it’s a small price to pay for extra protection against credit fraud.