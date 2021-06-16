How To Get A Mortgage After Retirement

Where available, take advantage of the preapproval process to find out what kind of mortgage you’re likely to qualify for. Not only can mortgage preapproval right-size your expectations when shopping for a home—and a lender—it’s an excellent way to show sellers you’re serious when it’s time to make an offer.

Preapproval can also shorten the application and final approval process because you already have easy access to documentation of personal details like your credit score, income and assets.

Down Payment Options

Down payment options for retirees are more diverse than for traditional mortgages. Depending on how you calculate your monthly income, you may only need to put 5% of the purchase price, as is often the case with the drawdown from retirement method. However, this number is typically higher for asset depletion-based incomes and could be closer to 30%.

Retirees can also make a traditional down payment by pulling cash from an IRA or other tax-deferred retirement account—but these withdrawals are treated as taxable income.

Seeking Alternative Finance Options