How To Get a Mortgage As A Single Parent

Navigating life and money as a parent is tough enough when there are two adults involved. But there are undoubtedly extra financial challenges when parenting on your own, particularly if you want to own a home to help your family.

While it may seem difficult as a single parent, it’s certainly possible to secure a home, and there are ways to make the process a little easier on you. Here’s how to navigate getting a mortgage when you’re a single parent.

Can I Qualify for a Mortgage as a Single Parent?

About 31% of single mothers were homeowners in 2017, according to Redfin’s most recent available data. That’s down from about 36% in 2010.

But don’t let the data discourage you. Even though less than a third of single mothers own a home, you can be one of the single parents who makes homeownership a reality.

What’s Needed