How To Get a Mortgage As A Single Parent

Navigating life and money as a parent is tough enough when there are two adults involved. But there are undoubtedly extra financial challenges when parenting on your own, particularly if you want to own a home to help your family.
While it may seem difficult as a single parent, it’s certainly possible to secure a home, and there are ways to make the process a little easier on you. Here’s how to navigate getting a mortgage when you’re a single parent.
Can I Qualify for a Mortgage as a Single Parent?
About 31% of single mothers were homeowners in 2017, according to Redfin’s most recent available data. That’s down from about 36% in 2010.
But don’t let the data discourage you. Even though less than a third of single mothers own a home, you can be one of the single parents who makes homeownership a reality.
What’s Needed
Like any home loan, you need to be able to prove you have the income, assets and room in your budget to afford the payments. As a single parent with one income, you may feel like you’re at a disadvantage. However, as long as you target a property that’s within your budget, and can back it up with paperwork, you should be able to get approved.
Some factors that improve your chances of getting approved for a home loan as a single parent:
- Good credit: Your credit history and score is one of the biggest factors that lenders consider when approving you for a mortgage. For most conventional loans, lenders prefer a credit score of at least 620, though they consider a “good” score starting at 670. A higher score will help you qualify for the best interest rates and loan terms.
- Low DTI: Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is a measure of how much of your income goes toward paying off debt. When applying for a mortgage, lenders follow the 28/36 rule: Your potential monthly mortgage payment (including principal, interest, taxes and insurance) should equal no more than 28% of your monthly gross income. Add on your other existing debts, such as credit card and student loan payments, it should total no more than 36% of your income.
- High down payment: Another way to increase your approval odds for a mortgage is saving up a down payment of 20% or more. This allows you to borrow less, and it lowers your risk to the lender. Just keep in mind that if you are gifted any of the down payment funds from a family member or friend, you’ll need a gift letter and paper trail showing where the money came from.
Mortgage Resources for a Single Parent
It’s understandable that a single parent shouldering all of the childcare costs might have a lot of debt or limited savings. And that’s okay. There are many programs available nationally and locally that can make it easier for single parents to buy and finance homes.
Some are generally available to homebuyers with a low credit score or little cash saved up. Others are designed specifically with single parents in mind.
Nationwide Homebuying and Loan Programs
Let’s start with low-cost programs that are available across the country. You don’t have to be a single parent to qualify for these programs, but you do need to show a financial need in most cases:
- FHA loan: These loans are issued by traditional banks and lenders, but they’re backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). They come with looser qualifications, making it easier to afford a home loan if you have a rocky financial history. For example, you can put down as little as 3.5% with a credit score of 580 or higher. However, you are required to pay mortgage insurance for a certain period of time.
- VA loan: Another federally backed loan option, the U.S. Veterans Affairs (VA) loans are designed for servicemembers, veterans and surviving spouses. One of the biggest benefits to these loans is that they don’t require a down payment.
- USDA loan: Lower-income homebuyers in rural areas may qualify for a USDA loan, which is insured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These loans also allow you to borrow with no down payment. Plus, with subsidies, the interest rate can be as low as 1%.
- Habitat for Humanity: Prospective homebuyers who demonstrate financial need may qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home. Not only does this organization provide low-cost housing for certain families in need, but it also offers affordable mortgages to purchase these homes.
- Individual Development Account: These special bank accounts are designed to help people save up for education, starting a business or buying a home. Individual Development Account (IDA) contributions come out of your paychecks pre-tax, and are matched by your state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, or from “demonstration project” money.
Grants and Loans for Single Mothers and Fathers
In addition to these national options, there are many city- and state-wide programs that help single parents get into homes. That includes down payment assistance, tax breaks and even grants. Here’s where to look for them:
- Local housing authority: The first place you should check is with your local housing authority office. A representative can help you find loan programs for single parents. Keep in mind that these programs often have an income cap or require you to work with certain lenders.
- HUD counselors: The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offers housing counselors that can help you pinpoint little-known local programs you may qualify for. They can also walk you through the general homebuying process and ensure you’re well prepared to take on a home loan.
- Grants for single parents: In addition to local loan assistance programs, you should look into grants that help single parents who are trying to buy homes. Grants are free money that doesn’t have to be paid back. For example, in California, the OpenDoors Down Payment Assistance Program awards eligible participants a grant worth up to 7% of the mortgage loan amount.
What to Expect During the Application Process
When you’re ready to apply for a mortgage loan, expect to supply a lot of documentation. Here’s what you can gather ahead of time so you’re better prepared:
- Income verification: You’ll need your pay stubs from at least the past 30 days, as well as tax returns and W-2 forms from the past two to three years. If you’re self-employed, you’ll need to provide additional documentation, such as profit-and-loss statements.
- List of assets and debts: Lenders will need to see statements for all bank accounts, investment accounts and retirement accounts. If you have any debt, such as student loans or a car payment, you will also need to list these on your application.
- Credit information: The lender will ask permission to pull your credit report and verify that there aren’t any negative marks that could disqualify you from getting a mortgage.
Other financial records: Depending on your situation, you may need to provide additional documentation, such as a divorce decree, rental payment history, gift funds letter, etc.
Bottom Line
Buying a home as a single parent can be tough, especially with only one income. Fortunately, there are programs available to reduce the cost of buying and financing a home. If you want to become a homeowner, spend some time researching what options are available in your area. There’s a good chance you can qualify for some type of assistance.