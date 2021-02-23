How To Get A Mortgage For A Rental Property

However, for a down payment lower than 20% on your own home, a borrower is required to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI), which can cost between 0.25% and 2% of the loan balance per year. PMI does not cover investment property, so investors must make a larger down payment.

“Borrowers usually get the best deal on an interest rate if they put down at least 25%,” Dalzell says. She recommends asking a lender to work up an estimate for both 20% down and 25% down, so you can see the difference in interest rates and payments.

2. Your Mortgage Rate Likely Will Be Higher

In a low interest rate environment, the interest rate on a mortgage for a rental property is still relatively low. For most borrowers, the rate will be about three-quarters of a percentage point higher for an investment property than it would be for a primary home, Dalzell says, or about the mid-3% range currently.

3. You May Have to Pay Off the Mortgage Sooner