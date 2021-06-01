How To Get A Mortgage When Self-Employed

If possible, pay down your existing debt and limit your credit card usage to improve your DTI and keep your credit score pristine.

2. Prepare Your Down Payment

During the application process, the lender will require proof that you have the funds for the down payment, any fees and enough reserve funds to cover the first few months of mortgage payments. This is why the personal review of your financial situation discussed earlier is so important. Do not begin this journey if you cannot afford to do so based on the house or location you desire. Or be prepared to make adjustments to your expectations.

3. Be Patient

The mortgage process takes time. Do not be surprised if after submitting an initial set of documents along with your application, the lender comes back with additional requests before the loan is approved. Sometimes the process can take over a month, which might not be the same timeline as the home sellers desire. That’s why it’s so important to have as much documentation ready at the outset.

If you are not a meticulous recordkeeper, now is the time to become one. If you can’t easily access all the business and financial documents related to your self-employment and personal finances, this is the moment to rectify that.

So take the time to review your DTI. Assess your cash so you have enough for the down payment. And be prepared to provide every document possible, regardless of how cumbersome it might feel, to ensure a positive conclusion.

