How To Get A Small-Dollar Mortgage

If you’re tired of paying more in rent than you would on a mortgage for a modestly priced home, it might be time to look into a small-dollar mortgage.

You may have to shop around to find a lender that offers small-dollar mortgages, but some partner with nonprofits or create their own loan programs to help people attain homeownership and build personal wealth.

Here’s a closer look at small-dollar mortgages and where you can get one.

What Is a Small Mortgage?

A small-dollar mortgage is generally considered to be a loan of $100,000 or less, which is much lower than the national average mortgage loan amount of $184,700 in 2019. While these loans are a small share of the overall number of mortgages issued each year, they are vital to low- and middle-income families who are trying to buy a home.

Why Small-dollar Mortgages Are Hard to Get

The primary reason small-dollar mortgages are difficult to find and secure is that lenders make less money on them than they would on larger mortgage loans. This is enough to keep many lenders from offering them at all.