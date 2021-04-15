How To Get A Stimulus Payment If You’re Homeless

What to do about ID and Mail Delivery

Two obstacles you could face if you’re homeless right now and trying to get your stimulus payment: You need proof of identity and a fixed address to file a tax return. You may also need reliable internet access.

Social services organizations in your community may be able to solve those dilemmas.

“One of the services that homeless outreach organizations provide is [to] help people acquire proper documentation,” says Laura Scherler, senior director of economic mobility and corporate solutions for United Way. “Many of these organizations will allow individuals to use their organizational business address to enable the homeless to receive their benefit checks, tax returns or other important documents.”

If you’re not sure which organizations can help in your area, United Way offers a stimulus payment hotline to help people find resources. The hotline is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET at 844-322-3639. Scherler said the hotline received almost 300,000 calls in 2020.