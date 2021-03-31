How to Get Rich in the Stock Market by Investing $100 Per Month

Getting rich in the stock market

It's possible to see substantial earnings with S&P 500 index funds, but just how much could you earn by investing $100 per month?

Since its inception, the S&P 500 has experienced an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Say that you're investing $100 per month while earning a 10% annual return. Here's approximately how much you'd have saved over time:

Number of Years Total Savings 10 $19,000 20 $69,000 30 $197,000 40 $531,000

Depending on how much time you have to invest, it's possible to accumulate several hundred thousand dollars in total savings.

Of course, it can be tough to wait a few decades to see these types of earnings. But $100 per month comes out to just over $3 per day. Other than investing in the stock market, there are very few ways to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings for just $3 per day.