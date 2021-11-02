How to Get the Best Target Black Friday 2021 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

Target has already launched Black Friday discounts, with more deals dropping weekly. But the popular retailer is aiming to make this Black Friday shopping season not only longer, but also more convenient.

For example, Target has added more assigned curbside pickup spaces. You can now give a friend or family member authorization to pick up your order, and you can designate “backup items” for food and beverage orders when your preferred item is out of stock.

You'll also find same-day delivery through Shipt available in some store locations and a large assortment of merchandise qualifying for expedited shipping, including "adult beverage items."

What are Target's Black Friday 2021 store hours?

Target will be closed for Thanksgiving. Most stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Beginning Dec. 5, most stores will open from 7 a.m. to midnight each day through Dec. 23.

You can use the Target store finder to confirm local hours of operation.

What are Target's Black Friday 2021 deals?

New weeklong deals are announced each Sunday through the holiday shopping season. Target launched the extended Black Friday shopping season Oct. 31 with some early Holiday Best deals good through Nov. 6, including:

An HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode for $339.99 ($200 savings, Oct. 31-Nov. 6).

A Keurig K-Mini for $49.99 ($40 savings, Nov. 4-6).

An Element 65-inch, 4K UHD frameless Roku Smart TV for $299.99 ($350 savings, Nov. 4-6).

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II for $179.99 ($120 savings, Nov. 4-6).

Target has so far revealed few other Black Friday deal details. There is a mention of up to 40% off on technology and up to 25% discounts on TVs. But keep an eye on the Deal of the Day box on the homepage for late-breaking savings.

How to save money at Target

There's always a nagging concern that if you buy something today, it may be discounted later. However, if you see a Target item online, in-store or in the app tagged as a “Holiday Best,” that means it is marked at Target's best planned price for the holiday season.

If the item gets a further discount after your purchase and on or before Dec. 24, Target will match it with your proof of purchase. Some restrictions apply.

What were Target's Black Friday 2020 deals?

We might want to forget most of last year from a pandemic impact standpoint, but from a product discount view, here's some of what Target offered in 2020:

TCL 65-inch Class 4K UHD Android TV for $229.99 (regularly $399.99).

Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant for $49.99 (regularly $89.99).

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for $174.99 (regularly $349.99).

KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer for $199.99 (regularly $449.99).

Buy two, get one free on books, movies and music (some exclusions apply; the lowest-priced item is free).

A 50% discount on a selection of games and puzzles.

Select Lego building sets 40% off.

Shark Navigator vacuum for $149.99 (regularly $349.99).

