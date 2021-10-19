How to Get the Best Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

Last year, the pandemic triggered early Black Friday sales by major retailers in an effort to control crowds and rally sales. Following the success of those efforts, and perhaps with supply chain worries in mind, the formerly limited-time holiday sale is once again expanding across the calendar.

Walmart is rolling out three sales events with its second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days."

Here's what we've found out.

What are Walmart's Black Friday 2021 store hours?

Store hours can vary by Walmart location, but the retailer has announced that it will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021. Stores will be open for regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Black Friday hours have not yet been announced.

Nerdy tip: Regardless of when your local store opens, if you are a paying Walmart+ member, you'll score early access to Black Friday deal events in November. In fact, you'll get a four-hour jump-start on nonmember shoppers.

What are Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals?

Here are the details on the three savings events:

"Deals for Days" Event 1 begins online Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET and hits stores at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 5. Event 2 is online Nov. 10, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 12. Event 3 details will be announced later — but the retailer noted some discounts are available now at Walmart.com and consumers can expect to see "Rollback" savings in stores.

Deals that begin Nov. 3 include:

A 14-inch HP X360 Chromebook with 4GB RAM for $179 ($120 savings).

A selection of games and puzzles for $10 each.

Ryan's World Galaxy 1 Explorer 12-figure rocket playset for $15 ($14.97 savings).

Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet bagless upright vacuum for $59 ($40 savings).

Deals that drop Nov. 10 include:

A Shark EZ robot vacuum with a self-emptying base for $288 ($211 savings).

Gourmia digital French door air fryer and toaster oven combo for $49 ($40 savings).

An RCA 720p home theater projector for $89 ($50 savings).

A 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB tablet for $139 ($80 savings).

A Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV with HDR for $548 ($301 savings).

How to save money at Walmart

Each sales event begins online and continues in stores, so you can get a head start on savings by keeping an eye on your favorite items online. And as we mentioned above, having a paid Walmart+ membership gets you a four-hour jump on savings. Note that it must be a paid membership, not a free trial.

However, signing up to gain access to Walmart+ benefits will cost you $98 a year or $12.95 per month. If you decide to sign up, that's another subscription you'll want to add to your budget. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

To help you plan, Walmart says it will feature deals on toys and electronics beginning Nov. 3 — and apparel, home goods and hard goods starting Nov. 10.

If you're looking to relieve some of the holiday shopping stress, Walmart has curbside pickup. While having a delivery brought right to your door is the ultimate convenience, getting that gift in your hands and tucked away in your hidden gift stash might be the best broken-supply-chain solution.

What were Walmart's Black Friday 2020 deals?

As much as we'd like to forget last year, you might remember how Black Friday sales ballooned into monthlong events. And many of Walmart's best deals were online as retailers shied away from shopper-crowded aisles.

The deals that we noted in 2020 included:

A selection of boys’ and girls’ bikes for $29.

A 70-inch Class 4K UHD Vizio SmartCast TV for $478 (online only).

A Mainstays 8-piece comforter and quilt set for $35.

T-fal 22-piece cookware set for $49.

