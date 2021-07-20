How to Get the Most Out of Social Security When Claiming at 62

Signing up for Social Security as soon as you turn 62 can shrink your checks by up to 30%. In some cases, that could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost benefits over a lifetime. But delaying benefits isn't always wise or feasible. You might not be able to delay if you were forced to retire unexpectedly and you may not want to if you don't believe you'll live past your 70s.

Fortunately, there are still things you can do to maximize your benefits, even if you have to sign up at an early age.

Ensure that no zero-income years factor into your benefit calculation

The Social Security Administration bases your benefit on your average monthly income over your 35 highest-earning years, adjusted for inflation. This is known as your average indexed monthly earnings, or your AIME.

Workers who haven't worked for at least 35 years could still be eligible for benefits as long as they've earned at least 40 credits. In 2021, one credit is defined as $1,470 in earnings, and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year.