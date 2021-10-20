How to Get the Top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

Like the rest of the retail world, Best Buy is expanding Black Friday into a monthlong event. The technology and appliance store has launched its holiday sales event.

Here are tips on how to make the most of Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

What are Best Buy's Black Friday 2021 store hours?

We're back to being able to enjoy that extended nap following the Thanksgiving feast. Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Of course, online shopping is always an option.

The company has not yet announced extended shopping hours for the holiday season.

What are Best Buy's Black Friday 2021 deals?

Best Buy launched its first wave of Black Friday deals on Oct. 19 and promises to have deals available multiple times throughout the season. So far, the retailer is not tipping its hand on closer-to-the-real-day discounts, which will start Nov. 19. But there is a hack for that, which we will tell you about shortly.

Here are some Black Friday deals we've found so far:

A selection of Chromebooks as low as $99.

A 27-inch Samsung Odyssey LED curved gaming monitor for $249.99 ($150 savings).

A Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X90J LED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $1,199.99 ($300 savings).

Wireless noise-canceling headphones by Dr. Dre Beats Studio for $169.99 ($180 savings).

Arlo Pro 4 spotlight security camera bundle with color night vision in 12 pieces for $399.99 ($200 savings).

ProForm Carbon T10 treadmill for $799.99 ($400 savings).

You'll also find up to $540 off Samsung appliances, but with inventory being tight these days — you may want to check in-stock selection before you start measuring your old fridge for a replacement. And that's the challenge this year: You might find that your best deal is missing from the floor of a nearby store.

Let's get to that.

How to save money at Best Buy

With inventories being what they are (skinny), retailers seem to be playing it safe with discounts. We're not seeing the get-there-early and rush-the-doors kind of deals this year. But shopping early is still a good idea in these days of short supply.

Best Buy is taking the risk out of some early purchases. Look for items labeled “Black Friday Price Guarantee.” If Best Buy drops the price on those before Nov. 26, it will automatically refund the difference to members of its My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech programs.

"No need to email or show us your receipt," the company says.

The My Best Buy program has a free membership level, but if you're not a member, you can still be reimbursed the difference under Best Buy's price match guarantee. However, that's not automatically implemented, so you'll have to request it.

What were Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 deals?

Best Buy can be a fun place to shop during the holidays. It's one of the few remaining technology big box stores, as TVs keep getting bigger and there's always a new phone. Here's what the buzz was at Best Buy last year:

A 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $529.99 ($220 savings).

Laptops starting at $119.99.

JBL Free True Wireless headphones for $59.99 ($90 savings).

Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm lens, with a free 12-inch tabletop ring light for $999.99 ($400 savings).

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer for $199 ($300 savings).

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $34.99 ($45 savings).

