How to Go From Broke to $1.5 Million in Only 25 Years

3. Leave your money alone

This is both the easy part and the hard part. If you just invest your $940 a month steadily in a solid mix of investments and you do nothing, you'll have $1.5 million in 25 years' time. And what could be easier than doing nothing?

The trick is, though, that you can't react in a panic to market crashes and pull your money out, and you can't raid your accounts to cover short-term costs. And you can't stop investing consistently (unless of course you want to make up for a break later by investing much more in the future).

This can be difficult, since life happens. But if you set up automatic contributions to your account and make a promise to yourself to just leave your money to grow, hopefully it's something you can accomplish. When you're looking at a $1.5 million bank balance in 25 years, you'll be glad you made the effort.

