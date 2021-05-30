How to Go From Broke to $1 Million in Only 20 Years

As the old saying goes, it takes money to make money. There's no denying a bit of extra cash affords you money-making opportunities less fortunate people just don't have. It is possible, however, to start with nothing -- or even start out in debt -- and still become a millionaire. It just takes more time and effort.

With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of the five most important and most actionable steps anyone can take right away to begin their 20-year journey from being broke to having $1 million in savings. Notice that saving money is just as important as earning it -- as long as money that's saved is put to work in constructive ways.

Pay off your (most expensive) debt

It's painfully obvious but needs to be said all the same: The financial damage that debt can inflict is far greater than any investment gains you may be able to reliably achieve on a comparable amount of capital. You can count on paying interest on money you've borrowed, but you can't rely on money you put at risk in search of growth generating consistent returns -- or even any returns at all in the short run. .