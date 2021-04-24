How to Go from Broke to $1 Million in Only 20 Years

Over relatively short periods, such as 10 or even 20 years, the S&P 500 or broader markets might not average as much as 8%, and they might average more. There's no way to know. So try to hope for the best but plan for the worst.

It can help to be aggressive in your saving. If you're able to sock away $10,000 per year, see if you can do $12,000 instead. The earliest dollars you invest will have the longest time in which to grow for you, so it's not crazy to consider taking on a side hustle for a while, to earn extra early dollars. If you're carrying high-interest-rate debt, be sure to pay that off before investing, because you won't get ahead trying to earn 8% or 10% in the stock market while paying 20% or 25% annual interest on debt.