How to Go From Broke to $1 Million in Only 25 Years

Budget and save with the 60-20-20 rule

Investing is going to be a huge part of your path to $1 million, but you need a roadmap for how you're going to get there and it starts with budgeting. A good way to wrap your head around your expenses is by using the 60-20-20 rule. This refers to the percentages of your income that should be set aside for needs, wants, and savings and investing.

The 60 means that 60% of your income should go to needs -- things you can't live without or have to pay, like your rent or mortgage, car, insurance, food, utilities, child care, student loans, and healthcare (although a lot of that is already taken out of your paycheck).

The first 20 refers to wants, which are non-essential expenses. That's eating out, going to movies, cable TV, vacations, video games, all that good stuff that makes life fun. This should represent 20% of your income. The final piece is savings. You should try to set aside 20% of your income each month for savings or investing.

So, if you and your spouse clear $100,000 per year after taxes, that comes out to $8,300 a month. About $5,000 would go to needs, $1,700 to wants, and $1,700 to savings and investments.