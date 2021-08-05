How to Go From Broke to $1 Million in Only 30 Years

Your accounts growing over time will depend on how consistently you make contributions and stay invested. And this ability could come down to how well you can withstand these losses. If losing 40% of your money makes you not want to invest, you should consider a more conservative portfolio.

Ways you can increase your annual contributions

Now you know how much you need to invest if you want to retire with $1 million. But what should you do if coming up with that amount each year is difficult? The best way of finding out if you're really stretched is by creating a budget. This process will start by identifying your monthly spending habits. How much of your outflows each month are things that are needs like your rent versus things that are wants like dining out?

You can also look for ways of cutting variable expenses. Your monthly car insurance bill probably won't change from month to month but cutting back on the amount of driving you do could help you lower automobile-related expenses like gas and repairs.