How to Handle Long-Term Stock Gains in a Hot Market

2. Use the proceeds to settle high-interest debt

If you're carrying any sort of high-interest debt (call it anything over 4% interest), there is a good argument for taking a portion of your investment gains and settling the debt once and for all. Freedom from excess debt is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, both financially and psychologically. We tend to always want more from our investments, but if you're in a position to lock in some nice gains and use them for a worthy purpose, it's a great time to do that.

Note that this doesn't apply to types of strategic debt -- a low-interest mortgage, a 0% car loan in its introductory period, or perhaps an interest-free loan to finance a graduate degree. These are forms of strategic debt that don't require immediate payoff, and you should take the lenders up on their respective offers. It turns out that not aggressively paying these off is the financially optimal choice -- but you'll still need to be comfortable with the idea of having some debt outstanding.

3. Continue investing