How to Have a Retirement Worth Saving For

Most advice about retirement planning focuses on how to save enough money to replace your paycheck.

But work provides us with a lot more than income. Many of us get a sense of meaning, accomplishment and even identity from what we do. Work also provides social connections and a structure for our days.

Losing all that can be disorienting, which is why experts — including some who have already retired — recommend thinking about how you will replace those aspects of work.

“Most adults don’t want a life of pure leisure,” certified financial planner Barbara O’Neill writes in her book “Flipping a Switch: Your Guide to Happiness and Financial Security in Later Life.” “They crave a sense of purpose, meaningful daily activities and relationships, and the freedom to do what they want, even if that means continuing to work.”

Envision a typical day

Retirement often starts with a flurry of activity as people travel, visit family and indulge in favorite pastimes. But retirement experts recommend envisioning a more typical day after you’ve checked off some of your bucket list activities. How will you spend each hour, starting from the time you wake up? Who will you spend time with? How will you respond when someone asks “What do you do?”