How to Invest for $50,000 Every Year in Retirement

If you're starting with some money saved already, the monthly contributions you'll need will be lower. You can use the Savings Goal calculator at Investor.gov to determine the specific amount to invest based on your years until retirement and the current balance of your nest egg.

While it might seem daunting to save so much, remember that the earlier you start, the easier it is to hit your target. If you can't invest the necessary amount now, put away as much as you can for your future. Then, increase the amount as your income grows or you make cuts to your budget.

If you're able to amass $1.25 million, you'll be able to enjoy $50,000 in income every year from your investments and should have plenty of money to do the things you've dreamed of in your later years.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*