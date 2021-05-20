How to Invest in Dogecoin During the Bear Market

How to buy Dogecoin safely in a bear market

There's nothing wrong with betting a few bucks on your Fantasy Football league or at a slot machine. The same applies to risking a small of cash on Dogecoin. But it's essential that you stick to the following rules if you're determined to invest.

Only invest what you can afford to lose

The biggest rule of Dogecoin is that you should only buy it if you'd be OK with losing 100% of your investment. You may think you'll be able to cash out when the bubble starts to burst.

But that's what everyone else plans to do, too. When panic sets in, it's very likely that you'll have to unload your coins for way less than you paid.

Keep it separate from your investing budget

A good rule of thumb is to invest about 15% to 20% of your pre-tax income. But don't consider buying Dogecoin if you'd be using part of your investing budget -- or if you'd be cashing out of other investments to do so.