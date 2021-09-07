How to Invest in Microsoft for Less Than the Cost of "NBA 2K22"

But for the cost of NBA 2K22, or the special edition, you could invest in Microsoft by buying fractional shares. This is also known as dollar-based investing, meaning you invest any dollar amount you want, and it buys whatever fraction of the share that represents. So a $60 investment in Microsoft through this method would buy you roughly 20% of one share of Microsoft. The beauty of it is, your returns match the returns for the entire share -- so if Microsoft's stock price goes up 35% this year, your fractional share appreciates at the same rate.

You could use that $60 to buy a few shares of a much lower-priced stock, but you may be taking more of a chance on a stock that's less established and not a market leader and one of the most successful companies in history, like Microsoft. Consider its consistency -- over the last 10 years, Microsoft has averaged a nearly 28% increase in annual earnings.

So, before you put down that $60 for the latest edition of NBA 2K, consider putting that money into fractional shares of Microsoft. Plus, if you wait a few months, the price of NBA 2K22 will drop or you can buy it used for less -- making this investment alternative a bigger potential win-win.

