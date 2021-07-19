How to Invest in Netflix for Less Than the Cost of a Movie Ticket

Of course, any time you buy fractional shares, you should do your research on the companies behind them before diving in, the same way you should vet any stock before buying a full share of it. Take a look at Netflix's earnings and see how well its managing its cash. Also, pay attention to how rapidly its user base is growing. Finally, read up on what the company is doing to offer more value and expand its list of subscribers.

Netflix may be a popular stock, and it's a company you may be familiar with because you use the service yourself. That's not a bad starting point to work with, but dig into Netflix before buying it in any form. And if you do decide to move forward, know that you don't have to commit upward of $500 to add it to your investment mix. Instead, you can buy a portion of a share of Netflix at a more affordable price point and see where that takes you.