How to Invest in Tesla Stock for Just $1

There are a few advantages to investing in fractional shares. For one, you don't need to spend an arm and a leg investing in individual stocks that may or may not perform well. No matter how promising a particular stock may look, there's always potential for volatility. If you invest all your savings in one stock and that company takes a turn for the worse, your investments could plummet.

With fractional shares, you can invest as much or as little as you can afford while still creating a diverse portfolio. Even if you only have, say, $100 to invest, you can easily invest in dozens of different stocks with fractional shares.

A diverse portfolio is crucial to help your investments survive market turbulence. It's best to invest in at least 10 to 15 different stocks across a variety of industries to limit your risk. If you were to invest in full shares of stock, it could easily cost thousands of dollars to create a diverse portfolio. But with fractional shares, you can build a healthy portfolio even on a tight budget.

The key to successful investing