How to Invest Like a Pro When You're New to the Game

For example, you might decide you're going to buy shares of Netflix every month, regardless of where the company's stock price is. While there may be times when you get stuck with a higher share price, you're likely to snag a discount on your average share price over time with this system in place.

4. Look to the future

Scooping up stocks and selling them quickly is a strategy that rarely works out well. If you're looking to succeed as an investor, a buy-and-hold strategy is a far better bet. All this means is choosing quality stocks and keeping them around for many years so they gain value over time.

Netflix, for example, was worth about $83 a share five years ago. As of this writing, it's trading at about $558 a share. Meanwhile, Netflix was worth about $369 a share a year ago, so that may have seemed like a good time to sell. But look at where it's at today by comparison.

Of course, Netflix is just one example of a stock whose performance has held up well. The point is that if you invest in the right companies, you could really end up doing quite well for yourself in the long run.

Investing for the first time can be intimidating -- but it doesn't have to be. Stick to these key tips, and chances are, you'll be sitting on a solid portfolio before you know it.