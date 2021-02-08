How to Keep Your Student Loan Payment at $0

Those benefits can include forgiveness after 20 or 25 years of payments, partial interest subsidies and monthly bills as low as $0.

Payments are based on adjusted gross income, family size and federal poverty guidelines. For example, if you had an AGI of $19,000, were single and lived in the lower 48 states, you’d pay $0 for 12 months under most income-driven plans.

If you already use one of these plans and your income has decreased, your payments can too.

“It’s important for borrowers to realize that they can ask to have their plans recertified at any time,” Yu says.

You can estimate payments under different income-driven plans with the Department of Education’s Loan Simulator.

Defer student loan payments

Federal student loan payments can be paused via deferment and forbearance.

Deferment is tied to events like losing your job or undergoing cancer treatment. If you’re eligible, this option can keep payments at $0.