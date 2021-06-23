How to know if your 401(k) is too aggressive

“This will feel great when things are going up, but that investor needs to be prepared to see some significant paper losses when we experience a downturn,” says Trujillo.

You worry a lot about your 401(k)

“If someone tends to move out of their investments because of volatility, then the portfolio is probably too aggressive for them,” says Randy Carver, president and CEO at Carver Financial Services in the Cleveland area.

But it’s key to understand that while stocks are more volatile and you may not always feel comfortable owning them, they are also one of the best ways to grow your wealth over time, especially in an era of low interest rates and low bond yields.

“If they are not invested to grow enough to meet long-term needs, it is too conservative,” says Trujillo. “The key is to look at longer periods of time, two or three years or more, to see trends, not just one or two months.”

Cash necessity isn’t factored in

If you know you’re going to need cash in the next few years, your 401(k) needs to be factoring that in.