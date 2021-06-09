How to Know When It’s Time to Ditch a Starter Credit Card

“When you’ve been added as an authorized user, it’s like getting training wheels to a credit card," says Winnie Sun, managing director and founding partner at Sun Group Wealth Partners. "The primary card holder can help support you for the time being. Eventually, you’ll want to get your own credit card and can always easily have yourself removed as an authorized user on someone else’s card."

When your card is not as rewarding as it could be

When celebrity-studded TV commercials tout eye-popping credit card sign-up bonuses and luxurious perks, there’s something they don’t tell you: unless you have good or excellent credit, you probably won’t be approved. The reality is that, usually, the most rewarding credit cards aren't designed for beginners.

Rewards are becoming more common for some starter cards, but not all cards offer them. There’s a good chance that your starter credit card doesn’t earn any rewards at all, and if it does, there are probably better options.