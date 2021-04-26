How to Line Up Rent Aid — and a Backup Plan

To qualify, at least one member of the household must be eligible for unemployment or have lost income or incurred expenses related to the pandemic. A tenant must have an income that is 80% or below the area’s median income, but program administrators are required to give a preference to applicants with incomes that are 50% or below. The money can be used to pay rent or utilities that are already owed or to assist with future rent, Yentel says.

Each state and local program has its own criteria for applicants. You may need to fill out a simple form — or you may have to come up with copies of everything from your W-2s to a utility bill from last spring.

“Some have very simple application processes that allow for self-certification for almost all eligibility requirements,” Yentel says. “Others require really burdensome documentation that can be very hard for some of the lowest-income and most marginalized people to produce.”

Some programs also have requirements for landlords, such as mandating that they forgive a portion of the unpaid rent or forgo rent increases for a certain period, Yentel says. Not all landlords are willing to agree to that. The programs are allowed to pay tenants directly in those cases, Yentel says, but some simply move on to the next applicant on the list.