How to Make 2021 Your Best Financial Year Ever

Brokamp: Let's move on to my brilliant tool. It's basically not very exciting, but it's basically using your inbox, some online note system. In my case, I use Evernote, and just a plain old envelope to keep track of your financial life. I have a folder in my inbox called Bronances, and anything that comes in related to my finances goes in there. I have a separate folder for taxes. We're all starting to get our tax ready and stuff, it goes in there. I have an envelope next to my door, it says tax documents, so when any tax documents come in through the mail, they go in there. There's another envelope for financial stuff. Evernote, I keep a track of a lot of stuff there. Sometimes, if there's something I remember that I want to remember about my finances or taxes or anything else, I'll just send myself an email and put it in that box, or if I get a document in the mail, take a picture of it and send it to my inbox or to Evernote just so that I have a record of it. It's also very useful for big life events related to your finances. I created a whole separate folder for our refinancing that we did last year. Anyone who's refinanced knows it requires a lot of documents, a lot of back-and-forth with different people, and also stuff related to me being appointed my father in law's executor after he passed away last year. That is also tons of paperwork and keeping track of things. That's just my personal way of keeping track of everything. The systems are redundant, so I do have stuff in Evernote and in my inbox, just because wherever I am, I can find it. It's just sometimes, I just forget where I put it so sometimes, I just put it in both places and just be done with it at that point. Coming to the homestretch here, No. 6 is, for people looking to work with a financial advisor, what's the most important thing to look for an advisor? Or maybe another way to put it would be, what's the most important question to ask of a potential advisor? Megan?