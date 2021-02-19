How To Make An HSA Part Of Your Retirement Plan

An HSA is a type of savings account you can use to put money aside for eligible expenses like medical bills, deductibles and copayments from your health insurance plan, dental and vision care, prescriptions and medical supplies.

To help you save money, these accounts over several tax breaks:

You can deduct your HSA contributions from your taxable income today.

Money in your HSA grows tax free as long as it stays in the account, like with a traditional IRA.

Money can be withdrawn tax free as long as it’s used to cover HSA eligible expenses, similar to an FSA. Unlike FSAs, however, HSAs have no deadline before which you must spend money in your account.

HSA Account Rules

Unlike FSAs, not everyone can open and fund an HSA. To use an HSA, you must be enrolled in a high deductible health plan (HDHP). This is a health plan with a deductible of at least $1,400 for an individual or $2,800 for a family. Out-of-pocket expense maximums can be no higher than $7,000 for an individual and $14,000 for a family.

In exchange for taking on this high of a deductible, an HDHP entitles you to put away up to $3,600 a year into an HSA as an individual or $7,200 as a family. If you are 55 or older, you can contribute an extra $1,000 to each of those totals.

You have until Tax Day, generally April 15 of the following year, to make HSA contributions for the previous year. If you contribute to an HSA in a given tax year, you will not be able to also make contributions to a general FSA that year. You may be entitled to make contributions to a limited-purpose FSA, which is restricted to covering expenses for vision and dental care.

HSA Withdrawals

If you put money into an HSA, you can make tax-free withdrawals at any time to fund qualified medical expenses. If you spend HSA dollars on ineligible expenses, you’ll owe income tax plus a 20% penalty on the withdrawal. This means you are penalized twice as much when for early unauthorized withdrawals from an HSA as you would from any kind of tax-advantaged retirement account.

That said, once you turn 65, you can make penalty-free (but not tax-free) withdrawals for any reason. This in effect converts your HSA into a traditional IRA, though any money spent on medical expenses remains tax free.