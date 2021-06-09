How To Make An Offer On a House

2. Be Honest With Yourself About What You Can Afford

It might sound obvious, but being clear with yourself on why you want to buy a house (or this particular house) will be central to what kind of offer you submit. Be certain what your budget is, and how far you’re willing to go in a negotiation.

But first, make sure you have a solid idea of what you can comfortably pay for a down payment, other closing costs, your realtor’s commission and any repairs you might need to do right away in your dream house.

Going through this process ahead of time is also important should you be involved in a bidding war. You will need to know how high you are willing to go, and when it is time to walk away.

3. Get Preapproved Before Making an Offer

While it is not necessary—and it does not mean getting the mortgage is a foregone conclusion—the seller will feel more confident in the strength of your offer if you have preapproval for financing from your mortgage lender. This also means you have a better sense of the max amount you can borrow versus what you actually need in order to cover the home purchase.

Making an Offer on a House