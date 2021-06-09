How To Make An Offer On a House

By the time you’ve found a property that you want to make an offer on, it’s likely you’ve already spent a lot of time looking at houses and hired a real estate agent to help.
However, the process of making an offer and then negotiating in the hope your offer is accepted can be tricky. Here are some steps to guide you throughout the entire process.
3 Steps Before Making an Offer On a House
When you finally find your dream home, it’s easy to feel pressure to make an offer as quickly as possible to win the house, especially in a hot housing market. But here are a few things you should do before making an offer.
1. Do Your Homework
Learn all you can about the property first, such as its value and how that fares against comparable properties in the area. Try to get a good idea of what it will likely appraise for because that is a key factor in getting a mortgage and negotiating a final price.
Take your time to learn everything you need to secure financing and get a preapproval letter. Part of this will first require finding a reputable mortgage broker or lender who will be honest with you about your financing costs and closing time frame.
Also, work with your realtor to understand what the seller’s priorities are, and where they might be willing to negotiate on a price, repairs or closing costs.
2. Be Honest With Yourself About What You Can Afford
It might sound obvious, but being clear with yourself on why you want to buy a house (or this particular house) will be central to what kind of offer you submit. Be certain what your budget is, and how far you’re willing to go in a negotiation.
But first, make sure you have a solid idea of what you can comfortably pay for a down payment, other closing costs, your realtor’s commission and any repairs you might need to do right away in your dream house.
Going through this process ahead of time is also important should you be involved in a bidding war. You will need to know how high you are willing to go, and when it is time to walk away.
3. Get Preapproved Before Making an Offer
While it is not necessary—and it does not mean getting the mortgage is a foregone conclusion—the seller will feel more confident in the strength of your offer if you have preapproval for financing from your mortgage lender. This also means you have a better sense of the max amount you can borrow versus what you actually need in order to cover the home purchase.
Making an Offer on a House
Once you tell your realtor that you are interested in making an offer, that agent will be responsible for drafting the offer price, obtaining a copy of your preapproval letter (if you have one), setting your proposed date to close the deal, identifying the contingencies for the purchase to go through and explaining how much you will pay as an earned money deposit.
Ways to Make an Offer on a House
The strength of your bargaining position will be the ultimate determinant of your offer. But here are several ways to make an offer.
- An all-cash offer. Usually these offers are the strongest bargaining position because you don’t need a mortgage loan and you can close the deal much faster. But most people cannot pay for an entire house in cash, especially in a market where housing prices are soaring.
- Offer some contingencies. Whether or not the seller is willing to lower the price, you can still throw in some contingencies, such as a request for them to cover any repairs suggested by the appraiser. One or more reductions in repairing the property usually means less overall cost for you when purchasing the home.
- Decide whether to go low or high. If you are buying the home as a starter home or one you don’t intend to stay in long, it’s better to offer less than or equal to the asking price, depending on how competitive the local market is. If you’re interested in staying in the home for the long term, it’s often okay to make an offer close to or above the asking price, as the home is likely to appreciate over time.
How to Make a Successful Offer
Once you intend to make an offer on a house, it’s important to work with your realtor to determine the best negotiation strategy. This can include:
Knowing the seller’s situation and priorities
Is it a hot home because of the price, characteristics and/or location? If so, it will likely attract multiple bids and not last long on the market. If it’s a motivated seller who, for example, needs to sell the home to finance the purchase of another, then that person might be more willing to negotiate and faster.
Other key questions to ask: Has the property been languishing on the market for weeks or months? Do the sellers need time to move out after the sale?
Intel like this will inform your bid in terms of what price and contingencies (or not) will make your offer more attractive.
A Good Realtor Makes a Difference
This is when having a good realtor can be beneficial in the end. They can gather background information on what is most important to the seller, like how much their listing price matters (do they want the highest price possible?), how risk-averse the seller is to first-time home buyers versus an investor with a cash offer, and how quickly they want to close.
The realtor is also more likely to know whether the seller could be more willing to offer some contingencies even if they won’t move on the sales price.
What to Know During the Bidding Process
There are several key factors that will help you in the bidding process.
- Have an earnest money deposit. This is a deposit to signal how serious you are about purchasing the property, while also indicating the financial resources you have available to you. A higher earnest money deposit could give you an edge over other bidders.
- The size of your down payment. Sellers are more likely to look favorably on an offer with a large down payment (usually 20% or more) than the minimum 3.5%, as it demonstrates your level of interest in buying the home as well as your financial firepower. This makes the seller more confident that you will be able to secure a mortgage loan to cover the purchase.
- Submitting an offer with an expiration date. This is a high-risk approach, but would provide you with more certainty in terms of how long you are willing to wait before moving on. It would also put pressure on the seller so they are less likely to string you along in the hope that a higher offer comes in.
Reducing the Burden on the Seller Can Help
Sellers are more likely to go with a buyer with fewer strings attached to their offer, especially if the amount is the same as other bids. This can be helpful in a competitive housing market.
If you are making the offer without working with an agent, that reduces the transaction costs for the seller, as they will only have to pay fees to their agent or no agent fees if they don’t have one.
Contingencies to Include, or Not, in an Offer
Beyond negotiating price, there are contingencies worth considering to help make your bid more attractive.
- Inspection contingency. The inspection usually takes place once an offer is accepted. Typically, there’s a contingency that stipulates the seller must either fix any issues identified during the inspection or factor in the costs by reducing the price to the buyer. If not, the buyer is allowed to walk away with their deposit. The buyer can waive this contingency to make their offer more attractive.But that also means you will be left with all the costs if the house needs significant repairs.
- Financing contingency. This means your purchase of the home is dependent on getting a mortgage. This contingency is intended to protect you from being on the hook should your lender decide not to finance the purchase. Waiving this contingency should only be done after consulting with your realtor and loan officer or mortgage broker.
- Appraisal contingency. This contingency gives you the option to pull out of the agreement if the property is not valued at the amount you offered to pay—without risking your earnest money deposit. You can waive the right to an appraisal if you plan on paying cash or to strengthen your bid. Alternatively, you can include a promise to pay a percentage above the appraised value if it comes in below the sales price.
Dos and Don’ts When Making an Offer
Making an offer on a house is a decision that significantly impacts your life now and in the future, so be diligent throughout the entire process.
Do Read Everything and Ask Questions
If you are working with a realtor, be sure to look through the offer before it is submitted, and make sure you are clear on what obligations fall on you. You do not want to miss important deadlines or agree to contingencies that you cannot afford if conditions are not met.
This is even more important if you are not using an agent and dealing directly with the seller or their agent. They will be looking out for their interests, so you have to make sure the terms included also protect you.
Don’t Get Fatigued by the Process
Resist the temptation to yield all the decision making to your realtor—stay engaged and ask questions. Once the offer is submitted, signed and accepted, you are responsible for all the terms included, so double-check the fine print.
And never feel pressured by any realtor to proceed with the sale if you are not financially comfortable with the terms.
Coordinate With Your Lender on Making an Offer
Take the time to consult with your mortgage broker or loan officer before making an offer. Securing a mortgage loan can take up a majority of the time it takes to close on a home. The amount of your offer that needs financing, and how you structure your contingencies, are key factors in the financing process.
Also, getting all the required information to your lender ahead of time means you’re more likely to have a shorter closing period to offer the seller, which will improve your odds of getting your offer accepted and approved.
Work With a Reputable Lender
It is also important to work with a reputable mortgage broker or lender that operates in the area you are buying in. Real estate is a very local industry, and the seller’s agent is likely to have more confidence in your bid if you are working with an individual or institution that they have worked with before or known by reputation. Ask around to neighbors, family or friends who’ve had successful home buying experiences to see who they preferred as a lender. The same can be done, and is often critical, when searching for a good local real estate agent.