How to Make as Much as $80,800 in Profits From Your Bitcoin Investment Tax-Free

Let's say you are married and file a joint return with a combined taxable income of $60,000 in wages and $20,000 in long-term capital gains from Bitcoin. You would be eligible to pay zero taxes on your Bitcoin profits. For 2021, married couples with taxable income up to $80,800 qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rates. This example works because the $60,000 in other income and $20,000 in Bitcoin gains adds up to less than the $80,800 limit.

Once you've exceeded the income threshold for your filing status, you'd automatically get kicked up into the 15% tax bracket. So in the above example, if you had $25,000 in long-term gains from Bitcoin sales, the first $20,800 would get the 0% rate, but the remaining $4,200 would get taxed at a higher rate.

Since the goal for most people is to make their income as high as possible, you're unlikely to get tax-free treatment on the full $80,800. However, in a year of unemployment, retirement, or any other situation where you experience lower taxable income, you could see greater benefits from the 0% rate on long-term capital gains.

The table below provides more details on ways you can unlock the possibilities of a lower tax bill.

2021 long-term capital gains tax rate